IN FOCUS Discussion: The latest on the COVID-19 vaccines

by: , Erik Nielsen

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Monday, the COVID Tracking Project reported that the U.S. reached a grim milestone of half a million deaths from COVID-19. But health experts say the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer, with more and more Americans getting the vaccine every day.

Nationally, experts said herd immunity is achieved when 70 to 90 percent of the population has recovered from COVID-19 or received the vaccine. State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said approximately 20 percent of Utahns have been vaccinated. However, it’s unknown how long that immunity can last.

It’s been three months now since the first Utahn received the COVID vaccine. What new information do medical leaders know, as doubt and resistance remain among the public about taking the shot?

Rep. Steve Eliason of Sandy joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about why he participated in the Phase 3 clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine, how it ended up benefiting his family in the long run, and why he believes the reasons to get the vaccine are a reflection of American values.

Rich Lakin, Immunization Program Manager for the Utah Department of Health talked about the successes of the state’s vaccine distribution, the challenges they’ve faced, and how they’re gearing up for the next group of Utahns who will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Pavia, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease for the University of Utah Health discussed the various factors that may have contributed to the declining number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, how variants may impact the efficacy rate of the vaccines, what it means that Johnson & Johnson are developing a one-dose vaccine, whether people who are vaccinated can still spread the virus, and when there might be a vaccine available for teens and children.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Rep. Eliason, Lakin, and Dr. Pavia, click on the video at the top of the article.

