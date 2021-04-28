IN FOCUS Discussion: State of the COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The current state of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuously evolving, depending on a variety of factors such as location, population, and vaccinations.

Each month, our 7 p.m. team here at ABC4 News revisits with a panel of medical experts to assess where the state of Utah is in the fight against the virus. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being reauthorized for use in the United States and the CDC’s recent announcement that vaccinated individuals can take their masks off outside in certain conditions, we wanted to know how close the state is to returning to normal.

Dr. Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health, and Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, chief of infectious diseases at University of Utah Health, join ABC4’s Emily Florez for an IN FOCUS discussion on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.

They discuss the rare blood clots that showed up in a small number of patients who received the J&J vaccine, what the CDC examined during the vaccine’s pause, when the vaccine might be approved for those under the age of 16, the vaccination disparities for people of color and Utahns living in rural areas, their response to Pfizer’s announcement of a possible vaccine in pill form, genetics, the impact of COVID around the world, and the new spike in cases in multiple U.S. states.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Fox and Swaminathan, click on the video at the top of the article.

