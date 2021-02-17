IN FOCUS Discussion: Safe/Not Safe Photo Series

In Focus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Coming from a family who lost a loved one to violence, Denae Shanidiin understands how ordinary places like a hiking trail, childhood home, grocery store, or gas station can be triggering or uncomfortable for someone who survived trauma. She partnered with local photographer Jonathan Canlas to create the Safe/Not Safe photo series that profiles Utahns of color in places where they feel unsafe and then in places where they go to find refuge.

As the content director, Shanidiin explained the series is meant to provide a platform for these victims and survivors to find healing through sharing their personal stories, but also to normalize the conversation around trauma for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). Canlas said the photo series aims to shock its viewers and prompt them to think about the issues that exist outside their comfort zones, such as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic.

Shanidiin and Canlas joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about their project. Davina Smith, one of the participants in the photo series shared her experience of overcoming trauma, what helps her move forward and face the places that make her feel unsafe, and why she decided to take part in the project.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Shanidiin, Canlas, and Smith, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.

Rosie_Nguyen
Rosie Nguyen
Rosie Nguyen is an award-winning journalist who joined the ABC4 News team as a reporter in January 2018. In September 2020, she embarked on a new journey as the anchor for the CW30 News at 7 p.m. Although she’s not out in the field anymore, she is continuing her passion for social justice and community issues through the nightly “In Focus” discussions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts