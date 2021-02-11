IN FOCUS Discussion: Refugees in law enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Most refugees have a remarkable story of escape, uncertainty, and courage before arriving to the United States. These are individuals who, if given the chance, would not have left their home country, but had to under dire circumstances. Some, who now live in Utah, are joining law enforcement to protect our community, which speaks to their character, work ethic, and dedication to their adopted homeland.

Deputy Eftin Eftin of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion on how his family left Kenya in search of a better life, what inspired him to pursue a career in this industry, and how it changes his family’s perspective on law enforcement.

Chief Deputy Matt Dumont of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office discussed what prompted their decision to recruit refugees to the academy, the challenges they may face trying to pursue a career in law enforcement, and the unique perspectives they bring to the department.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera talked about the benefits of having a diverse team in law enforcement, why it’s important to have representation in the community, and what’s next in the department’s refugee recruitment program.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Deputy Eftin, Chief Deputy Dumont, and Sheriff Rivera, click on the video at the top of the article.

