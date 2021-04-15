IN FOCUS Discussion: Providing mobile services to Utah’s homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s homeless population is made up of diverse individuals who are spread out in different areas of the state. A number of them aren’t always near or able to access services that are meant to assist them, as we saw with this week’s clearing of the homeless camp on SLC’s Fleet Block. Wednesday’s IN FOCUS discussion highlights agencies and organizations that go to where the unsheltered population is to provide resources they may need.

Tiffiny Gregory, Clinical Operations Director from the 4th Street Clinic joins ABC4’s Nick McGurk to talk about their mobile health services that include COVID-19 vaccinations. She explains the logistics of the mobile vaccinations, how the mobile services differ from the in-person resources at the clinic, and why they made the decision to go where the homeless population is.

Deby Thelin from the Open Mind Foundation shares her own personal story with experiencing homelessness and how she found out about Showers of Hope. Renee Shaw talks about how she met Thelin and how their idea developed with providing a mobile shower for the local unsheltered population.

Kseniya Kniazeva, Founder of the Nomad Alliance talks about where the concept for her organization came from, the services they provide, how they determine which locations they go to, and how the idea of nomads applies to Utah’s unsheltered population.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Gregory, Thelin, Shaw, and Kniazeva, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.