IN FOCUS Discussion: October’s COVID-19 Update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Vaccines for children, booster shots, and vaccine mandates dominated COVID-19 headlines for the month of October. Back on September 27th, President Biden received a COVID-19 booster shot, just says after the CDC endorsed the additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older.

The White House is now preparing to distribute vaccines to up to 28 million children between the ages of 5 to 11, as soon as FDA and CDC gives their formal approval for the Pfizer vaccine — which can happen the first week of November. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart and a two-week wait for full protection to kick in, meaning the first youngsters in line will be fully covered by Christmas.

As for youngsters under 5, Pfizer and Moderna are studying their vaccines in children down to 6 months old, with results expected later in the year. The Biden administration noted that the expansion of shots to children under 12 will not look like the start of the country’s vaccine rollout 10 months ago, when limited doses and inadequate capacity meant a painstaking wait for many Americans.

The country now has ample supplies of the Pfizer shot to vaccinate the children who will soon be eligible, officials said, and they have been working for months to ensure widespread availability of shots. About 15 million doses will be shipped to providers across the U.S. in the first week after approval, the White House said. They report more than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed on to dispense the vaccine to elementary school children.

Salt Lake City Schools, one of the only school districts with a mask requirement for students and staff, reported lower rates of COVID-19 compared to other districts in the county. Meanwhile, Edgemont Elementary School in Provo moved to remote learning on Oct. 9th after a high number of COVID-19 cases.

More companies, institutions, agencies, and organizations also implemented mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their employees and/or guests — leading to some to quit or accept employment termination in protest of the requirement. Washington State University fired its football coach for refusing to get the vaccine. Utah Rep. Chris Stewart boycotted Jazz games after the NBA team announced all attendees will need to be vaccinated or test negative within 72 venues of entering the venue.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for school children on October 1st. It’s a plan that will have all elementary through high school students vaccinated once the shot gains final approval from the U.S. government for younger age groups. On October 6th, the City of Los Angeles approved one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that would require shot for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms, or even a Lakers game.

However, in Texas, Gov Greg Abbott issued an executive order on October 12th that stops any entity in the state, including private businesses, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or customers. Salt Lake County offered its employees up to $500 in bonuses to get vaccinated, their families vaccinated, and to get the fly shot.

The time to find ICU beds in Utah nearly tripled amid increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Health officials gave the green light for fully-vaccinated Americans to mix-and-match the brand of their original vaccines with a COVID-19 booster shot. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Merck and Co., and Roche Holding AG all began testing its own potential COVID-19 oral treatment pill as a preventative medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact is infected.

Dr. Christina Porucznik, professor of public health at the University of Utah was a lead in a CDC study on COVID-19 and families with kids, joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen for an IN FOCUS discussion. She shared what her study showed about children getting sick with COVID-19, the results from their infections, whether they were more or less likely to spread the virus, whether they suffered any long-term symptoms, if there were any unusual symptoms, and how the virus moved among families.

Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Utah, talked about whether fully-vaccinated people should mix or match the brand of their COVID-19 booster shots, how mixing works scientifically with the J&J shot operating differently than mRNA vaccines, whether he thinks everyone who got the J&J shot should get a booster, and how long he expects we will need boosters.

Dr. Nels Elde, associate professor in the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Utah discussed the Delta and Delta plus variants, some of the deadlier viruses such as Ebola and Marburg, how they were contained, whether the current technologies could create a vaccine for them, other viruses that aren’t as known about such as SADS, what worries him the most about a new and different pandemic, the genetics of the influenza virus, and his prediction on how we will live with COVID-19 going forward.

Laura Allred Hurtado, the executive director of the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) explained how the pandemic influenced the art that’s being made right now, the themes she’s seeing among artists, what the museum did to keep displays active during the pandemic, some of the COVID-themed exhibits they’ve held, and how she thinks history will look at the art being created with the pandemic in mind.

