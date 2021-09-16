IN FOCUS Discussion: National Small Business Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – September is National Small Business Month, a time to recognize the important contributions of our country’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. According to America’s Small Business Development Center Network, more than half of our population either own or work for a small business. They create about two out of every three new jobs each year.

Johnny Riche, co-owner of Rockwell Watches joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion. He shared the history and foundation behind his business, the keys to their success and growth for more than the last ten years, how they use social media and influencers in their marketing, and his advice to other entrepreneurs on how to navigate through economic downturns and pandemics.

Ron Cluff, multi-franchise owner for the Joint Chiropractic talked about why he made the switch from corporate America to small business ownership, the toughest and most rewarding parts about being an entrepreneur, how being part of a national franchise helps him manage and grow the business, how social media has helped them connect with clients, and his advice to anyone looking to start a small business.

Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council discussed what his organization does, the impact and magnitude of the Hispanic business community to the U.S. economy, his thoughts on how Hispanic workers are recognized in this time of racial reckoning, how their contributions became more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, how they connect with their market through social media, and how we can better support local Hispanic businesses in the community.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Riche, Cluff, and Palomarez, click on the video at the top of the article.

