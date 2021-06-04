IN FOCUS Discussion: Middle East conflict (the Palestinian experience)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The war that broke out last month between Palestinians in Gaza and Israeli forces brought the age-old conflict back to the forefront of international news.

We, the CW30 News at 7 p.m. team, know this is an incredibly difficult topic for an IN FOCUS discussion. But our goal is not to go into the entire history of the conflict, debate who is right or wrong, nor try to claim that we have the solution. We would like to provide a space for local Israelis and Palestinians to talk about their perspectives, experiences, and impact that they’re seeing in their communities.

Last night, we devoted our IN FOCUS discussion to Utah’s Israeli community members. Tonight, we heard first from Utah’s Palestinian community members, specifically community activist Nora Abu-Dan and medical student Lina Ghabayen.

They shared their family’s personal stories and what brought them to the United States, how Jerusalem is viewed as a religious touchstone for Islam, the War of 1948, the state of Gaza and the West Bank when there is no armed conflict, their response about Hamas being created for the destruction of Israel, the military power balance that favors Israel, how they believe the chain reaction of military violence can be stopped, what their thoughts are on the state of Palestinian Authority elections and the new government in Israel, and whether they would support a two-state solution.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Abu-Dan and Ghabayen, click on the video at the top of the article.