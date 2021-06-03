IN FOCUS Discussion: Middle East conflict (the Israeli experience)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The war that broke out last month between Palestinians in Gaza and Israeli forces brought the age-old conflict back to the forefront of international news.

We, the CW30 News at 7 p.m. team, know this is an incredibly difficult topic for an IN FOCUS discussion. But our goal is not to go into the entire history of the conflict, debate who is right or wrong, nor try to claim that we have the solution. We would like to provide a space for local Israelis and Palestinians to talk about their perspectives, experiences, and impact that they’re seeing in their communities.

Tomorrow, we will devote our IN FOCUS discussion to Utah’s Palestinian community members. But tonight, we heard first from Utah’s Israeli community members, specifically Ron Zamir, Vice President of Community Relations and Dganit Herzig Slovik, Past President — both from the United Jewish Federation of Utah.

They shared their family’s personal stories and what brought them to the United States, the concept of Zionism, the more modern seeds of the conflict that led to the War of 1948, their thoughts on Hamas, the state of Gaza and the West Bank when there is no armed conflict, the power imbalance of Israel and the Palestinians living in the occupied territories, how they think the chain reaction can be stopped from the series of military violence, the recent changes in Israeli parliament and what it could mean for the future of the conflict, and their feelings about a two-state solution.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Zamir and Slovik, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.