IN FOCUS Discussion: Mexico Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – September 16th is celebrated as Mexico Independence Day around the world by people of Mexican heritage. It’s a day often confused with Cinco de Mayo on May 5th, which is a holiday commemorating a different historical event.

El 16 de September (Mexico Independence Day) is known as the day when the Mexican revolution against Spanish rule began in 1810. The event was marked with Father Miguel Hidalgo rang the bell to signal the cry to arms for the fight for independence. Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico winning of the Battle of Puebla when France and Austria tried to come in and take over the country.

Prof. Armando Solórzano, who teaches ethnic studies at the University of Utah joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion. He talked about the state of colonial rule by Spain over Mexico before 1810, the story behind the declaration of independence on that day, what happened after Mexico achieved independence, and the difference between Mexico Independence Day and Cinco de Mayo.

José Borjón, Head Consul of Mexico for Salt Lake City shared what the Mexican Consulate does, how they serve community members in Utah, data on how many Mexican citizens live in Utah and how many travel to the state yearly, the relationship between Mexico and the U.S., how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their work, their efforts to vaccinate citizens, what Mexico Independence Day means for those living abroad, and how the consulate looks at their role in serving as a cultural liaison to Utah.

Natalia Solache, President and CEO of Campana Libertad (Bell of Liberty) discussed the significance of the independence bell in the story of September 16th, when the prospect to bring a replica bell in Utah began, where the replica bell was made and how it was certified, the long trip they made to bring the bell to Utah, where the bell is now and whether it’s being used to any celebrations for Mexico Independence Day, and why bringing the replica bell to Utah was so important to her.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Prof. Solórzano, Borjón, and Solache, click on the video at the top of the article.

