IN FOCUS Discussion: May’s COVID-19 Update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The month of May has been the most promising time in the fight against COVID-19 so far. The number of vaccinations are increasing every day across the country and restrictions being rolled back in different phases in each state. The Pfizer vaccine received emergency use authorization and recommendations from both the CDC and FDA for youth between the ages of 12 and 15.

However, with all of this new information and progress being made in just of weeks, there is some confusion among the public. Each month, our 7 p.m. team provides an new update on the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep you informed and aware about the pandemic.

Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, Director of Infectious Diseases at University of Utah Health and Dr. Stephen Goldstein, Research Associate in Genetics at the University of Utah joined ABC4’s Nick McGurk for an IN FOCUS discussion this month.

In part one, the panel discussed the new CDC recommendations on vaccinations and masks, the continual studies on the COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC’s functions when it makes recommendations on vaccines, and the protection that vaccines provide.

In part two, they talked about what is happening on a global scale, the COVID-19 situation in India, the tiny island nation of Seychelles seeing a spike despite being considered the most vaccinated country on earth, and what can be learned about the eight New York Yankee players who tested positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.

In part three, Dr. Swaminathan and Dr. Goldstein addressed whether herd immunity is achievable, what we know about vaccine studies for children younger than the age of 12, and what they’re learning about the intersection of science and human behavior.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Dr. Swaminathan and Dr. Goldstein, click on the video at the top of the article.

