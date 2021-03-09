IN FOCUS Discussion: International Women’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – International Women’s Day celebrates social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women annually on March 8. The celebration has occurred for well over a century, with the first gathering held in 1911. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. This year’s theme is “Choose to Challenge.”

Three local women leaders joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about International Women’s Day. Those panelists included:

The panel discussed what the celebration means to them, what disparities/challenges/barriers still exist for women, what needs to be done to bridge gender inequalities that still exist, why it’s important to have women in leadership, and their message to young women in the state.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Vaughn, Dominguez, and Carpenter, click on the video at the top of the article.

