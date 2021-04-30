IN FOCUS Discussion: Innovative architecture in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When you look at a house, building, or subdivision, some features may look extraordinary. They could be purely decorative and aesthetic, but they could also serve a significant function for a specific district or community. One example is buildings that are built to resist earthquakes and high winds. For this IN FOCUS discussion, ABC4’s Nick McGurk explored the innovative architecture that exists in Salt Lake City with three guests.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall discussed the announcement she made Thursday about a new tiny home community called the “Other Side Village” to provide housing for our local unsheltered population. She discussed where the idea came from, why offering housing to the unsheltered is a good solution, how the village will operate, what lessons the city is taking from other parts of the country, and who qualifies to live in that community.

Daneen Adams, the affordable housing specialist for Eco Box Fabricators talked about her company, where the idea of a shipping container apartment complex came from, what will determine the success of the project, the dimensions and details of each unit, who has expressed interest in renting, and their vision for the future.

Kenner Kingston, president of Arch Nexus Architecture joined the discussion to talk about converting their office building into the first designated “living building” in the state. He addressed how this differs from net zero and other green certifications, why these characteristics are important when it comes to architecture and building new structures, how they thought about Utah’s specific climate when designing the concept, whether a home or business can apply some of these concepts to their own places, and whether they plan to replicate this process in other projects.

