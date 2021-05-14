IN FOCUS Discussion: Hillcrest High’s final historic theater performance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hillcrest High will deliver its final theater performance in its historic auditorium this weekend before it’s demolished in June. More than 90 alumni from the past 60 years of the school’s performing arts history will return to participate in Sondheim & Goldman’s “Follies.”

Ironically, the show is about performers returning to their old theatrical home and encountering the ghosts of the people they used to be. Teachers, students, alumni say Saturday will be an emotional night as they say goodbye to a place with so many memories. The good news? The school will receive a brand new state-of-the-art performing arts center that will be ready for use in October.

Joining ABC4’s Jason Nguyen for an IN FOCUS discussion about their participation in “Follies” and how they feel about the final show at HHS’ historic auditorium are theater teacher Josh Long, alums Shelby Gist and Keri Anderson Hughes, and graduating student Maxwell Abbott.

For more information or to get tickets, visit Hillcrest Theatre’s website here.

