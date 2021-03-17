IN FOCUS Discussion: Growth in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau from 2020 indicate Utah had the highest growth rate in the nation over the past ten years at 17.6 percent or approximately 509,000 people. Experts said net migration is now the state’s main source of population growth, overtaking natural growth. According to Forbes, the growth is thanks to a combination of strong employment growth, a vibrant tech industry, and collaboration between business, labor, and government.

As a result, Utah’s experienced an increase in traffic, an extremely competitive housing market, and a supply shortage. The dilemma prompted a surge of developments and construction of new units and houses in the state, making the cost of living go up and creating concerns about how we can keep the state beautiful, prosperous, affordable, healthy, and neighborly all at the same time.

Sen. Jake Anderegg of Lehi and Envision Utah CEO Ari Bruening joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about growth in the state, quality of life, H.B. 433, infrastructure, permits/zoning, low-income housing, the inland port, and more.

