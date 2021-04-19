IN FOCUS Discussion: Great Utah ShakeOut

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Friday marked the 10th Great Utah Shakeout, an event that serves as an annual reminder that our state is in an earthquake zone and that residents need to be prepared for emergencies and disasters. Approximately 90% of Utah’s population lives in active earthquake zones, and geologic evidence indicates that an earthquake larger than any we’ve experienced locally in historical time is likely in the future.

Large earthquakes are possible anywhere in Utah, but they are most likely in a “seismic” belt about 100 miles wide extending north to south along the Wasatch Front through Richfield to Cedar City and St. George. Utah averages a 6.0 magnitude earthquake once every 15 to 20 years, and just last year, the state experienced an earthquake originating out of Magna that came close to that at a 5.7 magnitude.

Bob Carey, Mitigation and Recovery Bureau Chief, and Wade Mathews, the Be Ready Utah Section Manager from the Utah Division of Emergency Management, joins ABC4’s Nick McGurk for an IN FOCUS discussion. They share where the idea for the Great Utah Shakeout came from, what the department has learned over the past decade, and what community members can do to prepare for the next earthquake.

For more information about the Great Utah Shakeout, visit their website here.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Carey and Mathews, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.