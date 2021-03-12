IN FOCUS Discussion: Genderbands

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Genderbands, a national nonprofit based in Utah is celebrating its six-year anniversary. The organization helps transgender people overcome the financial challenges and barriers that exist for gender-affirming procedures.

The idea, birth, and development of the organization came in March 2015 when its executive director, Ian Giles was fundraising for their top surgery. They started selling wristbands, buttons, and shirts with various catchy messages such as “Pizza Rolls, not Gender Roles” and “Hearts, not Parts.” Three months later, it broadened its efforts and restructured into its current state.

Giles said the process of transitioning can be very costly. For example, top surgery can range anywhere between $4,500 to $12,000 before additional costs of anesthesia, time off at work, travel, and more. Kimberly Anderson, a family and marriage therapist at Flourish Therapy said trans people who cannot afford surgical intervention are at a higher likelihood for depression, anxiety, and suicide. They are also more susceptible to eating disorders and self-harm because of a desperate desire to control their bodies.

In addition to providing grants for top surgery, Giles said the organization also provides a binder program and plans to award micro-grants for new clothing to trans individuals during and post-transition. Genderbands also hosts the state’s first and only Trans Pride Festival. So far, the nonprofit has awarded 23 grants totaling $91,000. Aidan Castro was one of them and describes feeling a renewed sense of confidence and happiness after he was able to get the procedure he needed.

Genderbands, however, felt the brutal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic like many other organizations. It typically relies on in-person events like the Pride Festival where it takes a portion of the proceeds from the merchandise that it sells to fund its grants. But it lost that method of income after state and health experts mandated against large gatherings last year, also leading to its difficult decision to cancel its annual gala last March.

To make up that gap in the budget, the nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser this month. Giles said their goal is to reach $6,000 before March 31st and encourages the public to consider donating $6 for their sixth birthday. To contribute to the fundraiser, click here.

Giles, Anderson, and Castro joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion on the organization, the needs of our transgender community, and the life-saving impact that gender-confirming procedures can have for these individuals.

