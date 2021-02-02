IN FOCUS Discussion: Funding Utah’s domestic violence shelters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s data shows that 1 in 3 women will experience a form of domestic violence in their lifetime. That’s higher than the national average, which stands at 1 in 4 women. Approximately 67 percent of Utah’s domestic violence survivors end up experiencing homelessness.

Domestic violence shelters across the state saw an increase in cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the need for their assistance and resources more important than ever.

However, shelters were recently informed that they would lose 25 percent of federal funding awarded by the Utah Commission for Criminal and Juvenile Justice from the Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA). This translates into hundreds of thousands of dollars for many shelters, putting them in danger of losing critical staff members and services to help victims and survivors.

Lindsey Boyer, Executive Director for the DOVE Center in St. George, and Jill Anderson, Executive Director of CAPSA in Logan joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about the partnership between more than a dozen private and public shelters. They are requesting financial assistance from the state to bridge the gap left by the cut in federal funding.

Rep. Dan Johnson, the legislative sponsor for the Domestic Violence Essential Services Funding Request discussed the process to get the state funding approved and what he thinks should be next in the fight against domestic violence.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Boyer, Anderson, and Rep. Johnson, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.