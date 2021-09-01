IN FOCUS Discussion: FanX 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Last year, the organizers of FanX made the difficult decision to postpone their annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in two years, the convention will return to the Salt Palace Convention Center on September 16th, 17th, and 18th. Additionally, the convention will roll out new features, activities, and experiences including an immersive quest, pop culture workshops, a gaming room, and cosplay contest.

Some of the celebrity guests who are anticipated at this year’s event include William Zabka and Martin Cove from the Karate Kid and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Alan Ritchson from Smallville, Titans and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Henry Thomas from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and voice actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille and Maurice LaMarche from the Animaniacs.

Rob Paulsen, voice actor and one of the celebrity guests scheduled for this year’s FanX, joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion. He shared how his career began, his favorite part about being a voice actor, why he loves attending conventions like FanX, some of the favorite characters that he’s worked on, and his work with the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance.

Mike Merseburg, CEO of Wild Bill’s Craft Beverage Company talked about his business, the products they sell, how it supports ownership and operation among veterans, why they love the traveling business model, why their beverages are so popular among Utahns, and where fans can catch them at the convention.

Dan Farr, founder and producer of FanX, discussed how the pandemic impacted their plans last year, which celebrity guests fans are most excited about, the significance of acceptance and identity among the FanX community, the new attractions that will be offered this year, and details about the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FanX Salt Lake’s website.

