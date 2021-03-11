IN FOCUS Discussion: Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In 1987, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of life and the barriers that some still face in connecting to the communities in which they live.

According to the Utah Developmental Disabilities Council (UDCC), approximately 4.4 percent of Utahns between the ages of 5 to 17-years-old live with a disability, 15.7 percent of those between 18 to 64-years-old, and 67.9 percent of those 65-years-old and older. Advocates note that not all disabilities are physical, some are invisible such as mental and emotional disabilities.

Data from UDDC shows that Utahns living with disabilities contribute to the economy and society, with 34 percent of those who want to work being currently employed. The total disposable incomes, post-tax, for working-age individuals with disabilities is nearly $500 billion. Yet, society is still built in a way that preferences individuals without disabilities, further creating challenges, barriers, and difficulties for this marginalized group.

Miss Wheelchair Utah 2020, Lina Nguyen, UDCC Executive Director Libby Oseguera, and Disabled Rights Action Committee Board Member Tecuani Oliver joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for a live panel discussion.

The guests discussed what mentalities, stereotypes, and attitudes about the disability community need to be challenged; the intersectionality of identity for individuals living with a disability; which demographics are more likely to experience poverty, violence, and trauma; how Utahns can support and increase the positive visibility and positive representative of their community members living with a disability; and more.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Nguyen, Oseguera, and Oliver, click on the video at the top of the article.

