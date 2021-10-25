IN FOCUS Discussion: Cinema Therapy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At the core of all good storytelling is the emotional growth of the characters. The journey that the audience experiences as the characters learn about themselves, often go hand-in-hand. Two Utahns created a YouTube channel that gets into these storytelling concepts. Their channel gets millions of views and ultimately get at the core of growth in human psychology.

Licensed Therapist Jonathan Decker and Filmmaker Alan Seawright, both co-host the show, “Cinema Therapy” together on their YouTube. They joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion.

In part one, they shared how they chose their career paths, how they met each other, where the idea to create their YouTube show came from, when they realized their channel was becoming increasingly popular. In part two, they discussed how the process behind picking their topics, their reaction to the climatic scene in “Inside Out,” and whether the show has made them better in their respective professions.

In part three, they talked about “Zootopia” and implicit bias, depression and taking ownership of past mistakes in “A Silent Voice,” James Bond’s dating habits, what they think Hollywood needs to work on when it comes to tropes or character development, and what they have planned for the future.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Decker and Seawright, click on the video at the top of the article.

To visit their YouTube channel, click here to visit Cinema Therapy’s channel.

