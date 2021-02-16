IN FOCUS Discussion: Black History Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Each year during the month of February, the U.S. celebrates and recognizes Black History Month on a federal level.

The celebration includes a vast spectrum of incredible stories, figures, accomplishments, events, and more in U.S. History. But it’s also a time for the country to reflect on the painful events of the past and address the inequality, discrimination, and systemic issues that still exist today.

Meligha Garfield, Director of the Black Cultural Center at the University of Utah and Adrienne Andrews, the Chief Diversity Officer at Weber State University joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about Black History Month. The conversation was meant to be insightful, informative, and maybe even uncomfortable for some.

In the first segment, Garfield and Andrews discussed what Black History Month means to them and how they like to celebrate it, what’s being excluded from U.S. history when it comes to Black history, what educators and parents should talk to their students and children about, and what kind of consequences can stem from not addressing and learning about the painful parts of Black history.

During the second segment, they discussed which significant Black stories or events they think more people should know about, the challenges that exist for Black people pursuing careers in esteemed professions, and what the significance of Black History Month is after a year of racial reckoning like 2020.

For the last segment, Garfield and Andrews talked about why there is some resistance from Black community members to take the COVID-19 vaccine, their reaction to Maria Montessori Academy allowing parents to opt their children out of Black History Month events on campus, what they hope comes out of President Joe Biden’s term, and whether or not there should be a Black History Month.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Garfield and Andrews, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.