IN FOCUS Discussion: Black History Month – Unique Stories

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As Black History Month comes to a close, three faculty and staff members from different Utah universities joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about their favorite Black history stories.

Dr. Ronald Coleman, Professor Emeritus at the University of Utah talked about the three African American men who came to Utah with Brigham Young and the pioneers, how Utah was a slave territory before the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Douglas, and the essay he published in the “Peoples of Utah.”

Kenneth Johnson, Advisor for African American Heritage Initiative at Weber State University talked about a November 2019 event called “My African Identity: From Nostalgia to Authentic Self, ” where 10 students were able to get DNA tests through a grant and have the results revealed to them. He also talked about how someone can maintain a healthy identity and how he practices culture.

Dr. Rebecca de Schweinitz, Associate Professor of History at Brigham Young University talked about the story of Rosa Parks and the extended history beyond the Montgomery bus boycott that the general public may not know about. She also discussed Barbara Johns’ impact as a young African American person in U.S. history and how young people can play a role in history today.

