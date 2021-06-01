IN FOCUS Discussion: Black business communities after Tulsa massacre

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – June is a significant month for African American and Black communities. Later this month, we have Juneteenth on June 19, a holiday that celebrates the historical emancipation of slaves in 1865.

Today, June 1 marks the second day of a massacre from 100 years ago that killed up to 300 people in a thriving business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Most of the casualties were Black people. With this in mind, what was the impact that came from this horrendous tragedy and what are the efforts now to unite, recognize, and support Black-owned businesses?

Al Kalashnikov, historian and president of the Pyramid Company, joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about how thriving, successful, and bustling the Greenwood neighborhood was before the massacre, what led up to the incident, the outcome of the tragedy, how he’s reflecting on this dark anniversary, and why it’s important to support Black-owned businesses.

Paul Hill, the owner of Sip and Vibe in Salt Lake City talked about his business, why he believes it’s important for Black-owned businesses to work together, their goal to achieve a network among Black business owners, why he is participating in the Pyramid Company, and how he’s reflecting on the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa massacre.

Jacarri Kelley, organizer of the Northern Utah Black Lives Matter chapter and executive director for the Pyramid Company, talked about her new business aimed at bringing the Black community together, why it’s important to elevate the Black experience, the other groups they’re working with that include the Black Chamber of Commerce, how she’s reflecting on the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, and what her company is doing to celebrate Juneteenth.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Kalashnikov, Hill, and Kelley, click on the video at the top of the article.

