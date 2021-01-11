Skip to content
In Focus
IN FOCUS Discussion: SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s First Year in Office
Video
IN FOCUS Discussion: U.S. Capitol’s Security Breach
Video
IN FOCUS Discussion: 2020 in Review – Health, Politics, & Social Justice
Video
IN FOCUS: COVID-19 & Utah’s Inmate Population
Video
IN FOCUS: Salt Lake City Teachers and COVID-19 Hazard Pay
Video
IN FOCUS: Bars sue Utah governor over 10 p.m. drink curfew
Video
IN FOCUS: USCIS accepts new DACA applications
Video
IN FOCUS: COVID-19 Long Haulers Research
Video
IN FOCUS: Changing Bountiful High’s Mascot
Video
IN FOCUS: Native American Heritage Month
Video
IN FOCUS: Weight of the Call
Video
Trump takes no responsibility for violence at Capitol
Video
Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship
DPS increasing presence at Utah State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Video
Utah’s Curtis ‘would support an impeachment process,’ criticizes current Trump impeachment timeline
State Department website ‘prank’ claimed Trump presidency ended today
Gallery
FBI bulletin: Possible armed protests planned at Utah State Capitol
DA Sim Gill joins officials in denouncing violence, desecration at U.S Capitol
Romney honors fallen U.S Capitol Police Officer, Monday
What is the 14th Amendment and could it be invoked to remove lawmakers?
Video
Republicans block measure calling for quick removal of Pres. Trump
FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power