Individual shot multiple times at house party in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An individual was shot multiple times at a house party in West Valley City overnight.

According to West Valley City Police Sgt. John Pittman, officers were on the scene of a crash on Bangerter Highway and 3500 South when they heard what sounded like shots fired in the area.

Multiple calls to 911 came in regarding the same shots fired near 3800 South 3850 West around 1:30 a.m.

As officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle leaving the area they believed might contain individuals from the shooting. During a traffic stop of that car, they discovered a male inside had four gunshot wounds to his leg.

An ambulance was called and the male was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. His condition has since been upgraded.

Sgt. Pittman said there were multiple shots fired based on shell casings found near the scene.

While the investigation continues, Pittman said they are unsure exactly what happened and at this time have not determined if it is gang-related. The party had nearly two dozen juveniles and alcohol was present.

Those attending the party indicated some individuals had shown up that were not welcome and they were asked to leave.

Pittman said they are aware of who the suspect is and they are looking for at him.