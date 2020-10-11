Indigenous Women: Savanna’s act and Not Invisible act signed into law by President Trump

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (ABC4 News) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have commended the signing into law of Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act by President Trump.

The act helps address the missing and murdered Indigenous women epidemic that continues across the United States. Indigenous women face a murder rate ten times higher than the national average, with 84-percent experiencing some form of violence in their lifetime.

According to the press release sent from Navajo Nation: “Savanna’s Act creates new guidelines for responding to cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and creates incentives for its implementation.”

FILE – In this Friday, June 14, 2019, file photo, Carmen Thompson, of El Reno, Okla., looks over a poster of her niece Emily Morgan who was murdered in 2016, before the start of a march to call for justice for missing and murdered indigenous women at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma in Concho, Okla. U.S. Senate staffers say officials missed a second deadline on July 8 to offer input on bills on Native American safety, and only one department has since provided “partial comment.” (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

“The Not Invisible act creates an advisory committee on violent crime. The committee is made up of tribal leaders, law enforcement, federal partners, service providers, and survivors that will be tasked with issuing recommendations to the U.S. Department of the Interior and Department of Justice.”

“Today is a historic day for all tribes across the country. We recognize and thank Congresswomen Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) and Sharice Davids (D-KS), Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), other members of Congress, tribal leaders, and grassroots advocates who fought long and hard to push these important measures over the finish line to help bring an end to the ongoing losses of life, trauma, and devastation caused by the missing person crisis across our country. We have many members of the Navajo Nation who are very compassionate and dedicated to helping families who have missing loved ones. We look forward to seeing the benefits that these two bills will have,” said President Nez.

Savanna’s Act is named in honor of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a Spirit Lake tribe member who vanished from Fargo, North Dakota. She was 8 months pregnant at the time.

They found her body 8 days later and the baby had been cut from womb.

This legislation helps tribal governments by providing resources they need to respond to the cases of missing or murdered Native Americans.

President Nez said in a letter, “On the Navajo Nation, disastrous outcomes occur from failed communications across multiple jurisdictions when coordinating efforts to address reports of missing or murdered indigenous persons.”

“We certainly thank the members of the House and Senate and President Trump for supporting these new laws that will help many tribes and families in Indian Country. We have heard many stories and firsthand accounts of our people who have gone missing and/or have been murdered and many families continue to suffer from the resulting trauma and heartache. I am hopeful that these new provisions will lead to justice, closure, and healing for many of our people,” stated Vice President Lizer.

The release states, ” It is unknown how many Native women go missing each year due to the lack of adequate data, systems, and coordination with law enforcement agencies. “

In a survey conducted in 2018. It was discovered 5.,712 indigenous women and girls were missing, with only 116 who were registered in the Department of Justice database.