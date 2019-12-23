Indianola community bands together to help elderly couple recover from destructive fire

INDIANOLA (ABC4 News) – Community members of the close-knit town of Indianola are banding together to raise money for an elderly couple who lost everything had for the second time in a destructive fire on Wednesday.

Keith Warenski and his wife, Hazel first lost everything they had 10 years ago in a destructive fire that destroyed their Mount Pleasant cabin. They bought a motorhome and rebuilt their lives in Indianola, a community they’ve grown to love.

Wednesday afternoon, history repeated itself when Warenski was outside the motorhome unfreezing water pipes. He went back inside to take care of something else and thought the blow torch was off. But when he went back outside, the tire was engulfed in flames and quickly spread to the rest of the motorhome.

“It’s very sad to see a close friend lose it all,” said Neighbor Travis Stanley in an exclusive interview with ABC4 News Thursday. “They’re great friends and we’ve known them since we’ve been down here for 5 years. Keith’s always out to help. He’s helped us dig our foundation for our house out. Just always there to help whenever you need him.”

Stanley’s wife, Samantha is leading the efforts to help the Warenskis get back on their feet.

“The VenMo account we set up for them has $3,064 in it! Amazing, but I think we can do better. Keith has found a used replacement motorhome for $31,5000 that he feels would be a good fit for him to live out his last days and adequately care for Hazel,” she wrote on Facebook.

Organizers also said they have a list of material items that can donated to the Warenskis. To donate and to help with their fundraiser, click here.