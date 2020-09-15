Inaugural flight departs new SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— The new Salt Lake City International Airport opened early Tuesday morning.

Some of the first passengers in the new airport were mother, daughter duo Lorrie and Payton Schmanski from Ogden.

“It was just beautiful as we drove up I loved to see the lights in the window and we loved all the artwork,” Lorrie Schmanski said.

The new airport features unique art, wider concourses, upgraded TSA, and a new parking structure.

Delta and Sky West’s terminals are the first to open with 25 gates.

The Schimanski’s are aboard the inaugural flight departing out of Salt Lake City service to Atlanta. Delta Flight 2020 pushed back with the traditional water canyon salute.

“Great ceremony well deserved on time and pretty much on budget pretty impressive,” one passenger said.

The airport has been under construction for about six years. The total cost $4.1 billion paid for in part by public funds and a $3.6 billion investment from Delta Airlines.

Eric Phillips. the Senior Vice President of Delta Airlines attended the inaugural flight ceremony.

“Overall we have invested a lot of money in facility projects throughout the system on LAX, LaGuardia, and Salt Lake City but this isn’t by far the most important project,” Phillips said. “critically important for access to the west but also as a destination for people”.

The Schmanski’s agree saying this upgrade was very much needed.

“I think we need a good refresher to finally catch up with al the other major airport cities”.

Terminals 1 and 2 Are closed in the old airport and the entire airport will close next month.

Also, next month concourse B at the new airport, with 20 more gates, will open.