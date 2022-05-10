HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – One Utah small business, Niche Snowboards, won a national grant contest recently.
Founders Kirsten Kolter and Ana Van Pelt join ABC4’s Emily Clark to talk about their eco-friendly snowboard company.
by: Ryan Bittan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ryan Bittan
Posted:
Updated:
