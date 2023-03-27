WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 40-year record was shattered after this weekend’s snowstorm.

Snowbasin Resort surpassed 500 inches of snow for the 2022-2023 season. The previous record was 475 inches from the 1981-1982 season. Thanks to all the extra snow, at least two ski resorts in Weber County will be open for the longest ski season in their history.

“It’s waist deep from the top of [Mt. Ogden] to the bottom of the mountain,” said Snowbasin Director of Marketing Michael Rueckert. “It’s light, fluffy, powdery snow. The type of snow you get in January, not really the type of snow you get in the middle of spring.”

The latest storm dropped 90 inches on the mountain with 22 inches falling overnight. The season total now sits at 504 inches or a whopping 42 feet.

Due to the great snowpack this winter, Snowbasin is pushing its closing date to the end of April.

“It’s going to make it our longest season in resort history,” Rueckert stated. “It’s really exciting to be able to provide over 150 days of skiing for our guests this season.”

Not far from Snowbasin, about a half-hour drive through Ogden Valley, is Nordic Valley Ski Resort, which is a ski resort that is smaller than Snowbasin and sits at a lower elevation, but it is also experiencing a season for the record books.

“This is an epic day,” said Abbey Scott, marketing manager for Nordic Valley. “It’s probably the best day of the season, honestly.”

Nordic Valley got about 34 inches of new snow over the weekend but like Snowbasin, the real surprise, and the biggest accumulation, came late Sunday night. Monday morning kicked off the new week with 16 inches of fresh, fluffy powder.

So far this season, Nordic Valley has seen more than 330 inches of snow. Like many of the larger resorts, Nordic Valley will also have the longest ski season in its history.

“We’re looking to go to April 9th, maybe further, if mother nature keeps hammering us,” said General Manager Pascal Begin.

The fresh powder has a 4.5 percent density, meaning that it’s all fluff.

“It’s just fluff,” Scott said. “It is just hitting every part. Your hair is just soaked. It’s just the best day.”

Nordic Valley and Snowbasin both offer end-of-season deals and have season passes for the next season available for purchase.