SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Getting the kids up and moving is a big focus for our Thursday evening guest on Utah’s CW30 News at 7 p.m.

Lindsey Larsen is the former Miss Utah County and the most recently crowned Miss Utah 2022.

Larsen is all over social media promoting her “movement… movement.

Lindsey was crowned Miss Utah in June and received a $10,000 scholarship to put towards her education at the University of Utah, where she’s studying ballet and kinesiology.

She will spend the next year serving, representing Utah at the Miss America competition, and spreading her social impact initiative – The MOVEMENT Movement.

The MOVEMENT Movement is all about getting students moving during the day. Physical movement has been proven to enhance memory, relieve stress, and increase focus.

Larsen references a study done in 2017 by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) that reported only 17.9% of students in Utah are reaching the required daily 60 minutes of physical activity.

Lindsey is now booking appearances to share her message with students and other groups at emailbookings@missutah.org or visit missutah.org to request a visit from Miss Utah.

Make sure to follow Lindsey on social media @missamericaut.