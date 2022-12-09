UPDATE:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police have determined the campus to be safe after an extensive search of East High School after a bomb threat.

“When something like [a bomb threat] happens we take it very seriously after the principal talked to the police department they determined it was best to evacuate the school just out of an abundance of caution,” said Yándary Chatwin, Salt Lake City school district spokesperson.

Officers have determined the campus is safe and operations can return as normal. All road closures have been lifted.

However, there is still no suspect information.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Salt Lake Police Department: 801-799-3000.

Photos courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department

UPDATE:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As police continue to investigate the situation, East High School officials have decided to release students for the day.

Parents can pick up their children at the Baptist Church located at 777 South 1300 East. Students who are not picked up will be released to go home by 2 p.m.

School buses will be arriving to take students home by 1:30 p.m., and they can board the buses on the north side of 800 South, between 1200 and 1300 East.

SLCPD has dispelled the rumor that shots have been fired at the high school. Officers and K-9s are still in the middle of searching the campus area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Students at East High School have been evacuated this morning after an employee received a call about a possible bomb threat.

The Salt Lake City School District said on Twitter that students are safe.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is working closely with the school to investigate the situation. School resource officers are at the scene searching the school.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.