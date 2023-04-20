SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Friends, families, clients, public officials and former colleagues gathered together Wednesday night, April 19, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of what is now ABC4 Utah.

Staff from Gov. Spencer Cox’s administration were on hand to officially proclaim April 19, 2023, as “Good4Utah Day” across the Beehive State as part of the festivities. The proclamation cited ABC4 as the oldest, continually running TV station in the state and the first to broadcast in color.

It also called the station “a dependable source of information for Utah’s communities, … a trusted leader in our community, providing timely and significant news stories … a pioneer in Utah’s broadcasting industry, and a strong contributor to our state.

“Over the years ABC4 has played an integral role in the lives of our communities,” said ABC4 Vice-President/General Manager Mark Danielson. “Informing and entertaining, we have been there when it matters most. This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of many broadcast pioneers and journalists who had the vision and commitment to the communities we serve. As we celebrate 75 years of history, we look to the future with excitement and anticipation, developing groundbreaking technologies, to serve our viewers for the next 75 years and beyond.”

ABC4 also aired the second of what will be five 75th anniversary specials spread across 2023. You can watch the program in its entirety below.

