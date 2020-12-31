In a pandemic-ridden year, Utah healthcare workers hopeful for humanity in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With 2021 just hours away, Utah healthcare workers look forward to a new year, and reflect on lessons they’ve learned during the pandemic.

“My wish for the next year is to have this pandemic over,” said LeAnne Blair, a nurse manager of the Women’s Center at Intermountain Alta View Hospital.

“My wish is community acceptance and commitment to the safety of each other,” said Dean Mayer, MD, medical director at Intermountain Riverton Hospital.

“My wish for next year would probably be that we could all learn how to come together as the human race,” said Jake Elkins, a labor and delivery patient care tech at Alta View Hospital.

As 2020 comes to a close, Intermountain Healthcare workers are ready to welcome in a new year where more people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which they believe holds hope for humanity.

“I’m hopeful for our communities to be vaccinated enough to be able to open businesses and be able to be with their families again safely and have our lives back to normal,” said Cathie Randle, a house supervisor/patient flow at Alta View Hospital.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers statewide have helped care for thousands of Utahns fighting against COVID-19.

While challenging, they said there’s lessons learned.

“One thing I’ve learned this year is how adaptable and resilient our nurse are,” said Mackenzie Visentin, a nurse manager of medical and surgical nursing at Riverton Hospital. “And our techs and our CNA’s, they’re stronger than we knew.”

“This increased level of stress has brought the best rather than the worst in each of us,” said Breno Rodrigues, an acute care physical therapist at Alta View Hospital.

“How strong we can be in the face of adversity and we can all overcome and adapt,” Elkins said.