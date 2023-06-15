SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Zion Healing Center Salt Lake City is a resource for people struggling with symptoms of depression, anxiety, OCD, ADD/ADHD, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other symptoms that can be associated with drug abuse, addiction and alcoholism.

Zion Healing Center treats the mind like a computer – which requires both good hardward and software to operate properly. The hardward is the brain. And at Zion Healing Center, they recognize that every brain is different which requires a personalized treatment plan to help you heal and recover. They offer brain scans to help identify what’s not working with the “hardware” and then get to work to refurbish, improve and strengthen your brain.

Zion Healing Center has the resources to support healthier softward too – educational courses, counseling, addiction recovery, hypnosis – treatments to help you reprogram your hardware.

