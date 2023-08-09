SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The IMA Salt Lake City, is hosting “Pickle Palooza” this Thursday, Aug. 10, to raise money for several nonprofits, and in celebration of National Pickleball Day, which was Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the press release, the event will take place at Club Pickleball USA in Sandy on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. More than 150 people are expected to compete to raise money for the IMA Salt Lake City, in partnership with the IMA Foundation.

The IMA Foundation will then gift the expected $80,000 to two nonprofits in Utah; The Children’s Center of Utah and Success in Education. Both Utah nonprofits were recognized for their outstanding philanthropic work, the press release states.

“As an organization, this is our opportunity to recognize the nonprofits who have meant so incredibly much to our community,” said IMA Foundation Board Member Jeana Hutchings. “This will be a terrific event for an amazing cause. Everyone who participates knows they have made a difference in the community they call home.”

Proceeds raised during the event will support the IMA Foundation, which will go directly back into the Salt Lake City community thorugh its nonprofits, according to the press release.

“Our Utah nonprofits being recognized are champions for the local community,” said Hutchings. “Lives are changed every day due to their work and dedication and it’s our privilege to honor them during our inaugural event.”

According to the press release, non-profit organizations who are interested in working with the IMA Foundation and becoming grant recipients will be able to apply starting in late-August. Interested non-profit organizations can visit their website for more infromation.

The additional fundraiser proceeds will be distributed to other nonpprofit organizations across Utah through its formal grant process. According to the press release, the IMA Foundation makes contributes to nonprofits advancing youth, arts and culture, and education.