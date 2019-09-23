I’m leaving on a jet plane

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) For long-time SkyWest Airlines Captain Darren Moyes, early morning take offs are still the best part of his job. As he put it; “There’s nothing more beautiful than watching the sun come up from the flight deck.”

It’s that magical moment when darkness fades as you watch the world start to wake up.

Moyes has been a pilot for SkyWest for nearly 30 years. “Flying gets in your blood and we just love what we do. It’s a small family atmosphere and attitude. We help each other, we help our passengers.”

Chip Childs is the President/CEO of St. George, Utah based SkyWest, Inc. He told us; “Our people are very considerate about those that are flying. There’s something about the culture of Utah that is reflective of the culture we want in our airline.”

For over 45 years, this homegrown success has stayed steady through turbulence. Childs explained; “Part of the challenge comes with deregulation in the 80’s. 9/11 was a tremendous challenge.”

What you might not know is that SkyWest is the carrier behind some big names in the airlines industry. “Even though we’re flying 50-million passengers a year, they’re really Delta, United, American, and Alaska’s passengers, and we take great care in making sure that we protect their brand with our level of service and our people for the betterment of both business models;” Childs said proudly.

The presence of a large airline company in Utah isn’t lost of Utah Lt. Governor, Spencer Cox who joined us in the SkyWest hangar. “First of all, they’re one of our

largest employers providing jobs to families and making sure they can put food on the table, but they’re also important for the economy in another way. When businesses are looking to locate here in Utah, they care about connectivity. these guys at SkyWest, they provide that connectivity.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

This article contains sponsored content.