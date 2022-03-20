WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.

Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the area of 1450 West 1200 South.

According to Soffe, the man was driving himself and his wife in his truck when he plowed through trees at the end of a dead-end road. The vehicle rolled before coming to a halt in a nearby field.

The man was able to walk away from the truck following the crash, while his wife remained unconscious and half-ejected from the vehicle.

Both the man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital. The man was treated and has since been released, but the woman suffered major injuries and remains in critical condition.

As stated by Soffe, the woman claims that her husband’s crash was intentional, divulging that he told her “I’m going to kill us both” moments before the accident occurred.

Upon checking neighbors’ doorbell cameras, the truck did not appear to slow down at all before the crash, and there were no visible skid marks that indicated an effort to brake.

The suspect has since been booked into Davis County Jail on one charge of aggravated assault.