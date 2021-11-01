Ikea launches Buy Back & Resell program, sell your old furniture for store credit

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, a car drives past the IKEA store in Plaisir, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

(ABC4) – If you’ve decorated your home or apartment with furnishings, most likely you’ve stopped by the giant Swedish home store Ikea at some point.

Starting November 1 – December 5, Ikea is offering customers the chance to sell back gently used furniture in exchange for Ikea store credit.

This initiative is part of Ikea’s new Buy Back & Resell program which aims to provide sustainable and affordable options for shoppers. The gently-used furniture will be given a second life and resold in the stores’ “As-Is” section.

A pilot program of the buy-back service was launched successfully in a Pennsylvania Ikea store earlier this September. The program will now be rolling out to 33 stores nationwide.

“We are excited to share that the Buy Back & Resell pilot in Conshohocken had positive results – 100% of product brought in was resold versus recycled,” says Jennifer Keesson, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA U.S. “By expanding the service to more stores across the U.S., we hope to inspire more IKEA Family members to participate and further showcase how sustainable living can be obtainable and affordable for the many.”

How to sell your furniture to Ikea:

The Buyback & Resell program is only for Ikea Family members. Register for the Ikea Family Program in store or online. The program is a free rewards program that offers perks such as free coffee with every visit and store discounts.

Fill out an online form on Ikea’s website to see which products are eligible. You’ll receive an emailed quote.

Bring your furniture in fully assembled and in clean condition

Receive your store credit to use on something new

To check out all the info and find the online form, click here.