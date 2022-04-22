(ABC4) – iHop has officially hopped on the health fad bandwagon with its newest addition to the menu. For a limited time only, the franchise’s new protein pancakes are sure to keep even the most rugged adventurers going.

Starting at 18 grams of protein, these flapjacks are offered in three delicious flavors–Original Protein Power Pancakes, Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Protein Pancakes, and Strawberry Banana Protein Pancakes–there’s sure to be an option for every palate. Make your dish a combo meal by adding eggs, hash browns, and more.

Combo meals vary in price from $10.29 to $11.29.

To locate an iHop near you, click here.