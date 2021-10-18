IHOP adds new hand-crafted melts to its menu

(ABC4) – IHOP introduced a slate of new hand-crafted melts sandwiches to it’s menu Monday as a way for customers to enjoy the restaurant beyond just breakfast hours.

The collection of sandwiches features quality ingredients such as 100% black angus steak and all natural roasted turkey, the company said in a press release.

The company’s decision to add this new menu innovation is “part of the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to the prioritization of the P.M. daypart and portable menu options.”

The sandwiches will have crispy grilled bread, served warm, with high quality, natural proteins and melted cheese.

The company is aiming to serve more convenient options that customers can enjoy at home, on the go and in house.

There will be seven varieties of hand-crafted melts that customers can choose from which include:

Cali Roasted Turkey Melt

Cheese-Crusted Four Cheese Melt

Pepper Jack Patty Melt

Ham & Egg Melt

BBQ Mac Melt

Buffalo Chicken Melt

Philly Cheese Steak Stacker

“The introduction of our new Hand-Crafted Melts menu, featuring delicious and versatile sandwiches to enjoy with friends and family at your local IHOP, on-the-go, or at home, is a part of our ongoing commitment to our lunch and dinner menu” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Additionally, we are continuing to look for ways to provide delicious, crave able dining options to guests at home, reflected in great success in our off-premise sales, which is currently more than 25% of our total business. With off-premise menu options being a key component in our innovation strategy, Melts are the perfect addition to the portable, convenient, and diverse lineup of afternoon and evening daypart offerings to our core menu.”

Back in June, IHOP scored a 74 out of 100 in a restaurant study done by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. They ranked the lowest compared to other American restaurants. Customers rated their overall experience during their visits to each restaurant.