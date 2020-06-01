If you like pina coladas, this one’s for you!

Ali shared one of her pregnancy cravings with us today, and it was delicious! Her pina colada drink has a twist, and one that’s perfect for summer. The secret ingredient? Ice cream! She tells us you’ll be able to whip up this tasty drink with what you most likely already have on hand. And wait until you see the presentation! Make one to enjoy on the patio tonight!

2 cups ice

1 cup (optional) vanilla or pineapple ice cream, or substitute with coconut milk

1/2 can pineapple chunks

1/2 the juice in the can

1/2 tsp coconut extract

2/3 pina colada cocktail mix

Blend in ice mood, leaving as chunky as you like

Add a spoonful of whip cream on the top, along with any berries you like for the garnish