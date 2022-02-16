14-year-old skier that died in Alta Ski Resort collision identified

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – The identity of a teen skier who died after an accident at Alta Ski Area has been identified.

The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is 14-year-old Henry Kendell of Millcreek.

The fatal collision happened on Feb. 13 near the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort.

When rescue crews arrived, they found the boy unconscious at the scene. After transporting the boy to Primary Children’s Medical Center, officials say he died from his injuries.

The boy’s father, Scott Kendell, posted a remembrance of his son on Facebook saying:

“Our beloved son and brother, Henry Rampton Kendell, passed away February 13, 2022 from injuries sustained in a tragic ski accident. He leaves a legacy of joy, abundant energy, humor and unfulfilled dreams and potential. His passing has torn a gaping whole in the hearts of so many who knew and loved him. Life with him was so sweet. Life without him will never be the same.”

The family also included a link to the boy’s service planned for Feb. 19.