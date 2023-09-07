ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — The identities of the two people that died in a rollover crash earlier this week have been released, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The driver who passed away was identified as Jason Flint, 46, of Milford, Utah. The passenger who passed away was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, just before 10 p.m., a white Ford Econoline van was traveling northbound on SR-130 near milepost 13, according to DPS. The van reportedly drifted into the oncoming southbound lane and sideswiped a farm implement, which was being towed by a tractor.

The van reportedly continued into the southbound lane and impacted a pickup truck that was behind the tractor. The van then overturned and came to a rest on the shoulder of the road, according to DPS.

The two occupants in the van, Flint and the 16-year-old, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The road was closed for several hours, and traffic was rerouted to secondary roadways during the crash investigation, according to DPS.