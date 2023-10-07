MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (ABC4) — A Utah man was among two killed in a head-on crash involving two semi-trucks in southern Idaho Friday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 6, at around 6:40 a.m., a 40-year-old man from Hartford, Connecticut, was heading westbound on I-84 in a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a single trailer.

At the same time, a 35-year-old man from Hurricane, Utah, was heading eastbound on I-84, driving a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a single trailer.

Police said that the Connecticut man crossed the median near milepost 110 and collided with the Peterbilt head-on in the right lane.

Both drivers reportedly died at the scene of the crash. Police said both men were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Lanes of travel on I-84 were blocked for around 12 hours following the crash.

The incident is under investigation at this time. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

No further information is currently available.