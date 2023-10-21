GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A Texas man died in Idaho after driving off the highway on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

At 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, the 27-year-old man was reportedly traveling eastbound on I-84 in a 2011 Ford Edge when he drove off the left shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt. Witnesses at the scene transported him to a local medical center, but he was later transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.