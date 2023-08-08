PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 8, just after 3 p.m.

A juvenile, driving a 2011 Mazda 6, was traveling eastbound on NW 10th Ave and failed to yield to an oncoming train, according to Idaho State Police. The teen was reportedly hit by the train.

According to police, the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of their injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.