JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Two people were killed in a rollover crash in Jerome County, Idaho early Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said the one-vehicle crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. Officers responded to the scene on Golf Course Rd., east of Blue Lakes Grade in Jerome County.

A 24-year-old man from Buhl, Idaho was driving westbound on Golf Course Rd. in a 2005 Subaru Impreza. Police said the passenger in the car was a 23-year-old man from Jerome, Idaho.

The driver was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which rolled several times.

Police said the driver was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

His passenger, who reportedly was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Golf Course Rd. was closed for around four hours following the crash. This incident is currently under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.