ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A semi-truck crashed into nine cars on I-84 in southern Idaho on Sunday, causing a 10-vehicle pile-up, according to Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 1, shortly before 2:15 p.m., a 10-vehicle collision occurred on I-84 at milepost 78 in Elmore County.

Police said a 36-year-old man from Auburn, Washington, was driving a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor, which was pulling a commercial trailer. The man was reportedly heading westbound, approaching a construction zone, when he failed to stop in time for slowed traffic.

The semi-truck then struck nine other vehicles on the Interstate, a release states.

Here is a list of all vehicles/drivers involved in the crash:

A 2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Auburn, Washington.

A 2011 Ford Escape driven by a 62-year-old man from Meridian, Idaho.

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 40-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho.

A 2020 BMW 740 driven by a 42-year-old man from Meridian, Idaho.

A 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by a 45-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho.

A 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 56-year-old man from Washington, D.C.

A 2023 Kia Niro driven by a 56-year-old woman from Pingree, Idaho.

A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 55-year-old woman from Nampa, Idaho.

A 2006 Ford F-150 driven by a 45-year-old man from Boise, Idaho.

A 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 74-year-old man from Boise, Idaho.

The 56-year-old woman, who was driving the Kia Niro, as well as the 74-year-old man, who was driving the 2022 Freightliner semi-truck, were both taken to a local hospital.

Traffic was blocked for around four and a half hours after the crash, allowing emergency responders to help those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.